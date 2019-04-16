Randy D. Bryant Sr., a resident of Holden, LA, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. He was born December 16, 1958 in Amite, LA and was 60 years of age. He is survived by wife, Charlotte Forsyth-Bryant; 2 sons, Randy D. Bryant, Jr. and Skylar Singleton and wife, Raeven; 2 daughters, Jessica Ann Bryant and Charlotte Rae Davis and husband, Jesse; 8 grandchildren, Gage Monroe Bryant, Brenden Dakota Latil, Kellan William Moran, Riley Bryant Moran, Alexis Rae Bryant, Alexandra Madeline Manzie, Maci Grace Davis and Colbie Lane Singleton; mother, Beth Gill Bryant; brother, Jimmy Ray Bryant and wife, Vickie; 3 sisters, JoAnn Bryant, Donna Callihan and husband, Gary, and Rita Fay Rutland; 2 beloved furry babies, Rosa Lee and Bear. Preceded in death by father, Walter Bryant. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 am Friday, April 19, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Darryl Miller. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
