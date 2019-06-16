Randy Dale Fontenot a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother passed away peacefully in his sleep June 15, 2019. Randy was born August 31, 1951 in Opelousas to Goldman and Wienola (Kitty) Fontenot. Randy grew up in Eunice, LA until his family moved to Baton Rouge, LA. Randy started Rodeoing early in life by competing in High School Rodeo, then advancing to the Profession level. He criss-crossed the United States competing in bareback and bull riding. Randy never met a stranger. He developed many close friends during his rodeo career as well as all his life adventures. He was great at remembering details of all things that occurred. He often told what cowboys referred to as "Reride stories". Being born a cowboy it wasn't long before he found himself on the road to Texas, there he worked for American Hat Company in Houston, TX. He became an avid team Roper, honing his skills in the cowboy world. While in the Houston area he also trained cutting horses for Crutcher Ranch and Bum Philips. He also opened up a hat shop in Simonton, Texas. Randy later returned to Baton Rouge where he owned and operated RC Hatters. Randy was known to have a light hand with horses and training was never far from his heart. He eventually opened up his own training facility. True to his heart, Texas came calling and he found himself in Abilene where he met his soul mate and wife Jennifer Aufill. Together he and Jennifer owned The Cowboy Way Saddle and Western Décor Company. Randy had a knack for recognizing unique bits, bridles, and spurs. He became an avid collector. Randy is survived by his parents, Goldman and Wienola (Kitty) Fontenot. His beloved wife, Jennifer Aufill, His amazing daughter Bethany Fontenot, sister Gwen Fontenot Ragusa, nephew, Trevor Ragusa, Grandson, Stetson Owen, mother-in-law, Catherine Clement, sister-in-law, Camille Earthman, Brother-in-law, Ben Aufill and best friend, JV Young. He is preceded in death by his Father-in-law, Jack Aufill, and his roping partners Tommy Teal and Mike Simon. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3pm until services at 6pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary