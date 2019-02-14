Randy Gilton departed this life on Sunday February 3, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 55, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visiting at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Friday February 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visiting at St. Paul Baptist Church, 162 Hwy 400, Napoleonville, LA on Saturday February 16, 2019 from 8:00am to Religious Services at 9:00am conducted by Rev. David Gilton. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
