Randy McNemar, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on January 21, 2020 at the age of 68 surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School. Randy was a great provider for his family, working at the same job for over 45 years at Honeywell (formerly Kaiser Aluminum). He was a strong advocate for standing up for what he believed in and fought for all those who worked with him. Randy served on the executive board of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 216 for 22 years and serving his final years as president. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 30 years. He will be deeply missed by everyone, especially his wife, Shelia, of over 42 years, who he adored, as well as, her home cooking. Randy was an amazing role model to his children and grandchildren, family meant everything to him. He was the best storyteller and known for his quick wit. He enjoyed playing cards, family vacations and just spending time together. Randy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Shelia Voorhies McNemar; his two daughters, Stephanie McNemar Champagne and husband Paul Champagne and Monica McNemar Ford and husband David Ford; his grandchildren, Alexia McNemar and Logan Champagne; his brother, Larry McNemar; and a ton of extended family and friends who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mabel McNemar; and brothers, Jerry, Kenny, and Fritz McNemar. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Paul Champagne, David Ford, Paul Voorhies, Trey Voorhies, Trevor Voorhies, and Jackie Hanks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lonnie Calloway, Alex Frederic, and Gary Carmack. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020