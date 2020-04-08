Randy P. Simon, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. A native of Good Hope, LA, Randy was a long-time resident of LaPlace, LA, and retired from MCC Group where he worked for over 40 years. Randy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ramona Cowan Simon; son, Michael Simon and wife Regina; daughter, Angela Simon Engler and husband Travis; father-in-law, Hugh J. Cowan; brother Brent Simon and wife Margaret; brother-in-law Kenneth Cowan and wife Patricia; sister-in-law Diane Cowan Rougelot and husband Sidney; sister-in-law Tammy Reggio Cowan; grandchildren, Taylor Engler, Evan Simon, Allison Rice, Nathan Simon, Aaron Rice, Benjamin Simon, Anderson Rice, Kathryn Simon, Collin Simon, and Maximilian Simon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Simon and Bernice Bourg Simon; mother-in-law, Doris Boudreaux Cowan; and brother-in-law Wayne Cowan. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge at https://cancerservices.org/.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020