Randy Ray 'Tanker' Aro
Randy Ray (Tanker) Aro passed away peacefully at the Baton Rouge General Hospital on May 7, 2020 at 9:51 am. He leaves to cherish his memories 4 sisters, Cynthia Aro Williams, Sharon Ann Aro, Gail Denise Brown and step sister, Debra Ann Duncan; 1 brother, Ricky Lee Aro; 2 uncles, Ronald Richardson and Donald Richardson and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by father, Walter Aro, Jr.; mother, Rita Mae Aro; grandparents, Walter Aro, Sr. and Murlee Aro, Ida Mae Zanders and step father, Arthur Zanders and uncle, Oris Zanders. He loved being with his friends, Junius Walker and Sandra Walker and Tiffany and Jeremy Garrett. Kenneth Paul Garrett, Sr. was like a big brother and friend who made him laugh all the time. Visitation Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A special thanks to the Baton Rouge General Staff and Dr. Weaver. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
