Randy Scott LeBlanc
Randy passed away in Port Allen at his mother's residence on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 56. He was a native of Port Allen and lifelong resident. Randy was a former Ergon employee in the Petroleum Industry and avid LSU fan. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, September 30th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with graveside service to follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Please wear your LSU colors to celebrate Randy's life to the visitation. Randy is survived by his mother, Glenda Demoulin LeBlanc; daughter, Rebecca A. LeBlanc; son, Dillon S. LeBlanc; siblings, Sammy LeBlanc, Bonnie LeBlanc Denstel and husband Carey, and Ricky LeBlanc and girlfriend Charlotte; fiancée, Lisa A. Beard; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special four legged pal, Cooter. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Lester S. LeBlanc and niece, Kayla D. Everette. Pallbearers will be Dillion LeBlanc, Jay Riviere, Phil Porto, Derrick LeBlanc, Dalton LeBlanc and Brian LeBlanc. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kathy Miller, Lee Ann Weber and Hospice Nurse, Ann and fiancée, Lisa Beard. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
September 28, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
