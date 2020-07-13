Randy 'Big Pie' Sowell, a native and resident of St.James. He passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 8:57 p.m. He was 39. Graveside Services at Mt.Calvary Baptist church cemetery in St. James, LA, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Samuel Jones. Survived by his mother, Ruby Sowell Henyard. Step-father, Ernest Henyard. Daughter, Ma'Miya A. Sowell. Brothers: Brandon, Bernarde and Brodnick Whittington. His paternal grandmother, Adline Whittington. Aunts, Sharon (Harris) Sowell, Carolyn Scieneaux, Michelle, Krystal and Heather Sowell and Veronica Scieneaux. Uncles, Robert (Denise) Sowell, Jr. , James (Lois) Nelson and Nathaniel Nelson and Melvin and Kenneth (Faye) Whittington. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins,other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Reginald Whittington. His paternal grandfather, Tofield Whittington. His maternal grandparents, Gwendolyn Nelson and Robert Sowell, Sr. BRAZIER-WATSON IN CHARGE OF FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com
