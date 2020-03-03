|
|
Randy Villnurve, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 62. He worked in the HVAC industry for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and driving his jeep, the Punisher. He was a member of the Geaux AWOL Jeep Club. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl; son, Christopher; daughter, Rebecca (Dan); granddaughters, Kaiden and Torie; sisters, Robyn Meschke (Mike) and Mitzi LaCaze (Keith); and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey; and his parents, Norbert and Emily Villnurve. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guest book or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020