Randy "Bigfoot" Williford a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was 64 years old. Randy loved spending time with his family and working on automobiles. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Alpha Williford; his loving wife of 45 years, Gladys Rains Williford; three daughters, Andria Harmon Tate and husband Teddy Tate, Jr., Rebecca Lynne Williford, Lisa Michelle Weber; eleven grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathon, Lindsey, Gabriel, Christopher, Alexa, Alec, Courtney, Devin, Breanna, Huntter; five great grandchildren; three brothers, Ricky and wife Lyn, Jimmy, David; four sisters, Donna and husband Larry, Joy, Glenda and husband Donald, Karen; numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 11am until Celebration of Life Service at 1pm. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. He was preceded in death by his father, William Herschell Williford and his nephew Billy Williford. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019