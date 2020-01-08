Rano Joseph Harris, Jr., an entrepreneur, product developer, avid hunter and fisherman, died peacefully at his residence on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was 75. Rano was born and raised in Baton Rouge and resided in Spanish Fort, AL for the past 23 years. He was educated at Baton Rouge High School and LSU, where he served as captain of the LSU Rifle Team. He was a founding member of the Baton Rouge Big Game Fishing Club, and he served as a board member for Volunteers of America. Son of Rano J. Harris, Sr., and Pearlie Mae Averette. Beloved husband of Patti Higginbotham Harris for nearly 44 years. Father of Laura Harris Abel and Jordan Harris. Father-in-law of Joseph Michael Abel. Grandfather of Ryleigh and Graham Harris and Carson and Camille Abel. A Memorial Service will be held at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4375 Hwy 22, Mandeville, LA 70471, on January 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the Memorial Service at the Church at 1:30 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020