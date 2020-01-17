Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raphael Marion "Rafe" Cupit. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Service 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"For I will restore health to you and heal you of all your wounds," says the Lord. Jeremiah 30:17. Raphael Marion Cupit (Rafe), 55, of Zachary, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home, shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He worked for many years in Human Resources as an Industrial Recruiter at Turner Industries and Jacobs. Raphael was an avid sports fan, a friend and advisor to many, and one who never met a stranger. He was known for his courage and strength as he overcame difficult obstacles over the years. Raphael was a great husband and father, adored his grandchildren, and shared an unbreakable bond with his three brothers. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and then on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Fr. Chuck Swanson. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa Free Cupit; three children, Amanda Cupit Hebert and husband Travis of Zachary, Adam Benjamin Cupit and wife Lyndsey of D'iberville, MS and Allison Rose Cupit of Zachary; parents, James and Shirley Folmar Cupit of Clinton; four grandchildren, Hayden Rayne Hebert, Archer Benjamin Cupit, Hensley Brooke Hebert and Adalynn Blaire Cupit; three brothers, James Cupit and wife Leanna of Clinton, George Cupit and wife Belinda Johnson of Clinton and John (Ben) Cupit and wife Kelle of Denham Springs, and mother in law, Patricia Thibodaux Free of Zachary. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John Cupit, Thelma Wynn, Benjamin and Eleanor Folmar and his father in law, George Free. Pallbearers will be James Cupit, George Cupit, Ben Cupit, Steven Folmar, Casey Folmar and Jamie Ducote. The family would like to thank Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Pinnacle Hospice and Our Lady of the Lake CCICU nurses and staff. Please make memorial donations to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

