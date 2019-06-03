Ravanel "Took" Badeaux, 98, of Prairieville, LA, died at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at The Carpenter House. According to her wishes, a private burial will be held in Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, in Gonzales for family and friends. She is survived by her children, Diane Badeaux, Bert and Janet Verdigets, and Sid and Ann Badeaux; two siblings, Betty Arrington and Leycester Buratt; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gertie Buratt; husband, Eddie J. Badeaux; two siblings, Hazel Collins and Bobbie Martin; son, Larry Badeaux; and one great grandson, Brendan Verdigets. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, and caring friend to many. The family is so appreciative of the loving care provided by St. Joseph Hospice during the past year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First United Methodist Church, Gonzales or St. Joseph Hospice. Arrangements by Ascension Funeral Home, Gonzales. Please sign the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 4, 2019