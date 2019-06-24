Ray Anthony Keller, Sr. passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a native of Welham Plantation and lifelong resident of Lutcher, LA. He is survived by his children, Sharon Louque, Ray Keller, Jr. (Mignonne), Jane Detillier, Joan Zeringue (Brent), Craig Keller, Paula Garcia (Eugene), and Michael Keller (Candace); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and beloved dog, Duke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton, Sr. and Elda Breaux Keller; brother, Milton Keller Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Kelly; grandson, Casey Keller; son-in-law, Glenn Louque; and daughter-in-law, Darcy Keller. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019