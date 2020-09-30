Ray Boudoin was born August 16, 1938 to Arceneaux and Lillian Gary Boudoin and left his earthly life on September 28, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, LA beginning on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM until the time of his Service. Ray's Funeral Service will be held at Jennings United Methodist Church in Jennings, LA on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Ray graduated from Lake Arthur High School. After school he joined the army and served six years active duty of which four years were served in France. After being honorably discharged from the army, he joined the Louisiana State Police and worked at Troop D Lake Charles for ten years and then transferred to State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge. He retired from State Police after serving twenty years. After retiring from State Police, he managed the Holiday Inn at Sulphur, LA for three years. Afterwards, Ray was employed by the Louisiana Department of Revenue and retired after working there for ten years. In 1996 Ray was licensed as a real estate agent and sold real estate for many years. In the late seventies Ray and his wife researched and located several army buddies who were stationed with Ray at European Command Headquarters near Paris, France. Afterwards, every two years, Ray would organize a military reunion of the 553rd Engineers at different locations here in the U.S. Ray was a Notary Public in and for the parish of Jefferson Davis. He was past president of Jennings Rotary Club and Jeff Davis Pachyderm Club. He was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and was a member of the American Legion Post 19 in Jennings. He was a member of the Louisiana State Troopers Association. He was a member of Jennings united Methodist Church and served as Treasurer of the church for many years. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Billie Franklin Boudoin; daughter, Melissa Shoop and her husband Jeff Shoop of Fulshear, TX; daughter, Mary Ann Goyer and husband John Goyer of Greer, SC; sister Carolyn Bertrand of Lake Arthur, LA grandchildren Beau and Michelle Goyer. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; a brother Percy Boudoin and sister Bertha Duhon. The family of Ray would like to send a special Thank You to his friend Joe Tupper. To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.