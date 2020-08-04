Ray D. Harris, a resident of East Baton Rouge, peacefully passed away of natural causes at the age of 74 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Ray was born to the late Louise Smith Porter and York Harris, Jr. He was a graduate of Capitol High School, a Navy veteran, and retired employee of Associated Grocers. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:30 am until services at 12:30 pm at Hall Davis Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge. Burial will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery. Survived by daughter, Valerie H. Constanza, granddaughter, Mckenzie Constanza, sister Sandra G. Porter, brother, Kelvin (Wanda) Porter, niece, Devynn (Marcus) Alexander, Dianne W. Harris, Doretha G. Porter, Ricky Constanza and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, Louise Smith Porter, father, York Harris, Jr., step-father, Sam Porter, brother, Eric C. Porter, both maternal and paternal grandparents, and one aunt, Artemese S. Griffin.

