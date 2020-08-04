1/1
Ray D. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray D. Harris, a resident of East Baton Rouge, peacefully passed away of natural causes at the age of 74 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Ray was born to the late Louise Smith Porter and York Harris, Jr. He was a graduate of Capitol High School, a Navy veteran, and retired employee of Associated Grocers. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:30 am until services at 12:30 pm at Hall Davis Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge. Burial will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery. Survived by daughter, Valerie H. Constanza, granddaughter, Mckenzie Constanza, sister Sandra G. Porter, brother, Kelvin (Wanda) Porter, niece, Devynn (Marcus) Alexander, Dianne W. Harris, Doretha G. Porter, Ricky Constanza and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, Louise Smith Porter, father, York Harris, Jr., step-father, Sam Porter, brother, Eric C. Porter, both maternal and paternal grandparents, and one aunt, Artemese S. Griffin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
12:30 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved