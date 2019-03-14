Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Falcon. View Sign

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Ray Arthur Falcon, loving husband and father of one son, passed away at the age of 78. Ray was born on October 24, 1940 in Baton Rouge, LA to Joseph Klebert and Ruth (Berot) Falcon. He graduated from Central High School in Baton Rouge where he met his wife of 55 years Neva Jewell Womack. After high school he served his country in the Air Force for 4 years. He then attended Louisiana State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology. On August 3, 1963, he married Neva Jewell Womack. They raised one son, Randall. After college, Ray began a long and successful career in pharmaceutical sales reaching the position of Vice President of Sales for Boots Pharmaceuticals and ultimately retiring from Abbot Labs. A native of south Louisiana, Ray was happiest when he was on the water. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved playing tennis, jogging, working out, and discussing politics and current events. In retirement, Ray and Jewell travelled the country in their RV seeing all the sights including all the national parks. They spent winters in Naples, FL and summers in Boothbay, ME. The fall and spring were spent at their home in Johns Creek, GA. Ray was known for his quick wit and a calm, warm, friendly demeanor. His father, Joseph, his mother, Ruth, and his sister Myrtle Beck preceded Ray in death. He is survived by his sister Marion Batson, his wife Jewell, and his son Randall. A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA at 2 o'clock p.m.

