Funeral services will be held for Ray Farris on Friday, July 31, 2020, 1:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:00 am until services begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at New River Baptist Church Cemetery. A native of St. Amant and resident of Gonzales, LA. Mr. Farris passed away on July 24, 2020, at the age of 75, after several months of declining health. Ray passed peacefully with his loving wife Irene, and his children by his side. Ray was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed, but always in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace. Born on February 17th, 1945 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he was a graduate of St. Amant High School, Northwestern and Southeastern University. He served in the United States Navy from 1964-1968 as a Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class on the U.S.S Providence during the Vietnam War. Ray retired from Louisiana State Police Troop A in 1987 as a Lieutenant. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, and the Louisiana State Trooper's Association. Ray's favorite things to do was spend time fishing with his wife at their camp in Grand Isle, gardening and working in his woodworking shop. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Irene Lenko Farris; two children, Samuel Peabody-Farris, Crystal Farris Niquiporo, and their spouses Joey Niquiporo and Mason Peabody-Farris; two grandchildren, Courtney Roddy Rushing, Kacie Moran Bergeron, and their spouses Casey Rushing and Tanner Bergeron; two great-grandchildren, Rex Rushing and Benson Bergeron; sisters, Lisa Domino Venezia, Darlene Domino Holland Sanchez and Karen Farris and two brothers, Darryl Domino and Blaise Domino. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Acy Farris; biological father, Joseph Domino Sr. and his adopted father, Louis Farris; two brothers, Wayne Domino, Joseph "Joey" Domino, Jr., and sister, Sarah Estelle Jones. Pallbearers will be Tanner Bergeron, Casey Rushing, Tim Patin, Brad Moran, Coral "CJ" Lambert, Steven Fanning, Sammy Peabody-Farris, and Mason Peabody-Farris. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.