Ray J. Trosclair, a native of Garyville and resident of Gonzales passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 86. He worked most of his career as a Multi-Craft Mechanic and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Nalco Chemical after many years. He served in the United States Marine Corp and was an Aircraft Mechanic while stationed in Korea. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, cutting the grass on his tractor, and dancing the jitterbug. He embraced and loved life! He is survived by four sons, Dyrk J. Trosclair (Sondra), Todd A. Trosclair (Melynda), Kyle P. Trosclair (Julie) and Chad D. Trosclair (Bridget); two sisters, Mary Ann Oubre and Audrey Millet; and eleven grandchildren, Derrik, Heather, Brianna, Benjamin, Brittany, Kameron, Kylie, Aidan, Evan, Allie and Emma. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Omer Trosclair; wives, Joan Schexnayder, Alice Mae Smith and Edith Thomassie; two brothers, O.J. and Freddie Trosclair and infant grandson, Logan David Trosclair. The pallbearers will be Dyrk Trosclair, Todd Trosclair, Kyle Trosclair, Chad Trosclair, Benjamin Trosclair and Kameron Trosclair. The family would like to give a special thanks to his longtime companion and friend, Carolyn Allen for her care and love over the years. The family would like to also thank Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Gonzales, Pinnacle Hospice and Pinnacle Home Health, especially, Chris, Anissa and Jennifer for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:30 am til 10:30 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Mass of Christian Burial will be for 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.