Service Information
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine , LA 70764
(225)-687-1850
Visitation
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Ray James Savoy Sr. passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home in Plaquemine at the age of 80 with his loving wife and caregiver by his side. Ray was a native of White Castle and resident of Plaquemine. Ray was a retired foreman from the Chemical Industry after 37 years of service. Visiting will be St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 9th, 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Burial will be in Grace Memorial Park. Ray is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Martinez Savoy of Plaquemine; three children, Shanette Curry and husband Charles of Baton Rouge, Robin Daigle and husband Danny of Addis, and Ray Savoy Jr. and wife Donna of Addis; three stepchildren whom he treated as his own, Rhett Vaughn, Rory Vaughn and wife Darla, and Rachel King and husband Jason all of Plaquemine; twelve grandchildren, Christopher, Brent Jr., Tabitha, Shawn, Devin, Jordan, Paige, Rory Jr., Shelby, Kaylee, Emma and Ethan; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Felix "Sonny" Savoy and wife Mabel of Gonzales, Clifton "Pecou" Savoy and wife Darlene of White Castle; and a special cousin he was very close to Clifton Landry and wife Juanita. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Bernice Landry Savoy; brother, Roy J. Savoy; sister, Joyce Savoy Griffin; son, Edmond Joseph Savoy. Roy was a member of Bayou Goula Hunting Club for many years. Pallbearers will be Shawn, Keith, Devin, Ethan, Rory John and Blayne. Ray was an avid hunter and gardener. The family would like to thank Beate Pellet, Cynthia Melancon, Martha George, Camila Wiltcher, Christina and very special friend, Fran Legrendre. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019

