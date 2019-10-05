Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma 5899 Hwy 311 Houma , LA 70360 (985)-868-2536 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Salvadore Marcello Sr., age 96, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, La went to his eternal rest on Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors will begin at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, No. 2. Ray is survived by his daughters, Bernadette Babin and husband Danny, Martha Boudreaux and husband Dwight, Ursula Breaux and husband the late Ricky Breaux; one son, Ray (Sal) Marcello Jr. and wife Beth; one brother, Lucas (Buddy) Marcello; grandchildren, Melissa Anne Babin, Jeffrey Neal Boudreaux and wife Rebecca, Lauren Bernadette Andrews and husband Adam, Natalie Ray Rivera and husband Todd, Richard Christopher Breaux and wife Kristi, Matthew Ray Marcello and wife Mary, Catherine Marie Marcello; great-grandchildren, Taylor Alycee Riche'; Charlotte Adine, William Neal, and Mary Alice Boudreaux, Julia Ray and Olivia Joyce Rivera, Patrick Henry Andrews, Kate Elizabeth and Andrew Arthur Breaux, and Levi Davis Marcello; and many special nieces, nephews, and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Gloria Daigle Marcello; parents, Lucas Michael and Archangel Thibodaux Marcello; brother, Curtis John Marcello; son-in-law, Richard (Ricky) Breaux; and grandson, Jacob Lee Marcello. Ray was a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. He was born in Terrebonne Parish and educated at St. Francis de Sales Boys School. He entered LSU in 1940 and was a member of the Tiger Marching Band and in March 1943, Ray was drafted and sworn into the United States Army Air Corps. Ray was a member of the Country's "Greatest Generation," serving in the Military in World War II and received several medals and distinguished awards. He served from 1943 to 1945 in the 390th Bomb Group 8 AF as a waist gunner. In 1944, on Mission II, he was shot down over Munich, Germany and became a Prisoner of War. He spent almost a year in Stalag Luft IV, German Prison Camp located in present day Poland. On February 6, 1945, Ray embarked on the 90-day "Death March" and was liberated on April 16th by American and British troops. Upon returning home, Ray pursued a business degree from Soule' Business School and began his career in the family furniture business. He joined his father Lucas, at Quality Furniture House later known as Ethan Allen and remained in the business until his retirement. Ray married Gloria Daigle and they began their family, raising three daughters and one son. He was very active in the Catholic Church and Community. He served as an altar boy at a young age and later sang in the church choir, serving as an usher and was a member of and Grand Knight of The Knights of Columbus. He and Gloria served as chair couple for Pre-Cana at St. Francis for many years. He was a founding member and active member of the St. Joseph Italian Society. Ray served as a City Council Alderman, was a Boy Scout Troop Leader and won the Silver Beaver Award. He was a member of the Krewe of Terreanians, American Legion, VFW, The Regional Military Museum, the National World War II Museum, and the 390th Memorial Museum. He was honored with the Vandebilt Hall of Fame Award, the Civitan Veterans Award, and was the recipient of the First Eugene Folse Veterans Award. He was a member of the Terrier Club and was a longtime football game announcer for Vandebilt Catholic High School. Ray was a loving husband, brother, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren, but his most special time was with his great-grandchildren. To them, he was called Grandpa, Pa, or Pa,Pa,Pa! They loved him so much and he wouldn't miss any activity each was involved in. Ray and Gloria loved to travel abroad and made many family vacations when attending the furniture market in Chicago, visiting Disney World, the Mississippi Coast, and Colorado. Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time on Grand Isle with family on the beach, crabbing, boiling seafood, or just fooling around the camp. Going to the World War II Museum to reminisce or tell "his story" was a joy for him and whoever was with him. At times, people thought he was a "guide." He enjoyed seeing the Victory Belles (He even got a few kisses). Up until recently, he was faithful to the Regional Military Museum. Every Wednesday was his day to work in the library. He so loved to read and visit with his Veteran friends and guests. He was so Proud of his organization of the library. Recently his joy was wondering which child would be spending a few days with him and any visitors he could converse with. He looked forward to eating out at some of his favorite places and then heading home for his nap. In the afternoon, he would work around his pool, feed the birds, and just sit outside talking about life around him. He was and lived his life as a true gentleman. He taught his family how to live a life of Faith in God, the importance of Freedom and to respect all Veterans; most of all, his love of the American flag. He was truly a HERO. The family would like to thank his loving care giver Vera Landry, Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, Dr. Jerry Haydel, Dr. Larry Haydel, Dr. Richard Abben, Terrbonne General Emergency Room Staff and Dr. Clayville, the CCU Staff, Fourth Floor Staff, Fifth Floor Staff and Haydel Memorial Hospice Staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Regional Military Museum, the Society of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Altar, the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales, St. Francis de Sales School, Vandebilt Catholic High School or Edward Douglas White Catholic High School. 