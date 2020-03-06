Ray Terral (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Terral.
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Live Oak U.M.C.
34890 LA-16
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ray Terral, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and soon to be great-grandfather went to his eternal home on Tuesday March 3, 2020. He was 76 years old. Ray was a devoted member of Live Oak U.M.C. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 55 years Toni Giacone Terral, daughter, Teri Terral Leiva (Jeff), grandchildren, Dayle Leiva, Brett Leiva, Shaun Leiva, Payton Terral Vazquez (Ralph), Meesha Terral, sister, Susie Gill and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Live Oak U.M.C. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm. Preceded in death by his son, Mike Terral, parents, Floyd Ray Terral Sr., Marrietta Gill. Special thanks to Dr. Khuri & Audry, Dr. Durel, Stephen Hebert, Julie and Cat. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.