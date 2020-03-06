Ray Terral, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and soon to be great-grandfather went to his eternal home on Tuesday March 3, 2020. He was 76 years old. Ray was a devoted member of Live Oak U.M.C. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 55 years Toni Giacone Terral, daughter, Teri Terral Leiva (Jeff), grandchildren, Dayle Leiva, Brett Leiva, Shaun Leiva, Payton Terral Vazquez (Ralph), Meesha Terral, sister, Susie Gill and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Live Oak U.M.C. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm. Preceded in death by his son, Mike Terral, parents, Floyd Ray Terral Sr., Marrietta Gill. Special thanks to Dr. Khuri & Audry, Dr. Durel, Stephen Hebert, Julie and Cat. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020