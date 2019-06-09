Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raybon Clayton Steele. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Send Flowers Obituary

Raybon Clayton Steele, age 82, a resident of Summit Mississippi and native of Amite County Mississippi, entered the Heavenly Kingdom on June 6, 2019. Raybon was born the baby of nine children to Velia and Barney Steele. Stories of his childhood told of helping in the garden, playing in the trees and sneaking cigarettes with his brother. He was gifted musically learning to play the electric guitar by ear and singing as part of the Royal Chapel Quartet live on the radio. In 1957 he met and married Ruth Clegg. They had five daughters, which he says was his greatest accomplishment, although it may have been surviving in a house of six females! Raybon worked as a boilermaker providing for his family while teaching the value of hard work. Fond family memories include country drives, Sunday dinner at grandmas, listening to Daddy play guitar and many afternoons of shelling peas from the garden. After Ruth passed away, Raybon was blessed to meet Mary Phillips, who became his wife in 2001. Mary and Raybon were two peas in a pod, who did everything together. Some of his fondest memories were the trips they had taken together and working side by side around their property. Mary took great care of him and was by his side in their home when he passed. Raybon is survived by his wife, Mary Steele, daughters Tammy Temple,Kim LeTeff, Lisa Thompson, Sherry Spivey, Starlet Ferguson, stepdaughter JoEllen Stinson, stepson Danney Phillips, 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sister Ada Lee Huff and brothers Adrian and Clem Steele. He is preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Steele, grandson Benji Steele, granddaughter Jessica Lees, stepson Carey Phillips, sisters Birtie Brown, Wonzie Jackson and Audrey Bass and brothers Lucien and Loyd Steele. Pallbearers will be Farrion Spivey, Jonathan Spivey, Joshua Spivey, ScottyThompson, Jonathan Phillips, Robert Bigner and honorary pallbearers are Scott Thompson and Danney Phillips. Special thanks to Hospice Compassus. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. One of the greatest gifts I've ever gotten from God - I call him Daddy."

