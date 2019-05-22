Raymond "Sunny" John Chustz, Jr. 81, a native and resident of Morganza, LA passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads. He was a retired accountant with Villa Feliciana Medical Complex in Jackson, LA. He was a member of St Ann Catholic Church in Morganza where he taught CCD, was a Eucharistic Minister and was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. He also volunteered at St Vincent De Paul. Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads from 9:00 a.m. until dismissal at 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St Ann Catholic Church in Morganza at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in church cemetery. He is survived by two nephews and great nephew Trey Donovan, Ray Donovan and Anthony Donovan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reymond Chustz, Sr. and Beverly Melson Chustz, one sister Elaine Chustz and nephew Michael Troy Donovan.