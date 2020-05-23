Raymond Alan "Ray" Jenkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Alan "Ray" Jenkins, age 38, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge. A construction worker for Dow Chemical, Ray was interested in Radiographic and Ultra Sonic Technology, loved cooking, hunting, fishing and time with his family. He is survived by his fiancé, Ashley Mullins; parents, Chuck and Denise Jenkins, Melissa and Barry Daniel; grandparents, Hilda Sansing, Ann Jenkins, Tom and Judy Causey; sister, Darby Nevels; brothers, Chip Jenkins (Jade), Chad Jenkins; niece, McKaela Jenkins. Preceded in death by grandfathers, Charles E. Sansing and Charles Raymond Jenkins. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved