Raymond Alan "Ray" Jenkins, age 38, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge. A construction worker for Dow Chemical, Ray was interested in Radiographic and Ultra Sonic Technology, loved cooking, hunting, fishing and time with his family. He is survived by his fiancé, Ashley Mullins; parents, Chuck and Denise Jenkins, Melissa and Barry Daniel; grandparents, Hilda Sansing, Ann Jenkins, Tom and Judy Causey; sister, Darby Nevels; brothers, Chip Jenkins (Jade), Chad Jenkins; niece, McKaela Jenkins. Preceded in death by grandfathers, Charles E. Sansing and Charles Raymond Jenkins. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

