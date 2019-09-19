Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ingleside United Methodist Chr 4264 Capitol Heights Ave Baton Rouge, LA 70806 (225) 344-9100 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Ingleside Methodist Church 4264 Capital Heights Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Boyd Hathaway passed into the arms of his Creator - the "Big Guy" - on September 7, 2019, after a brief illness, just months after he and Laurie retired to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. "Raymie" to family and the friends of his youth; "Dad" to his sons; "Raymond the bug man" to his customers; "Reb" to his wife; and for the last 27 years, "Ray" to his new friends in his fellowships in Baton Rouge, St. Francisville, and Arkansas, was born in Lansing, Michigan ("but it wasn't my fault!"). The youngest of three sons, his family moved back to Baton Rouge in 1957, where he grew up in University Acres in a "Leave It To Beaver" world. He loved playing baseball all through school and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School - Class of '72. Ray loved to fish with his Dad, his sons and his friends. He was known to like golf, too. To say he was an LSU football fan is an understatement, as evidenced by the memorabilia he collected and the "LSU car" in front of his former home in Starhill. Ray will be greatly missed by his wife of 24 years, Laurie Tully Hathaway; sons, Nathan and Matthew; brothers, Ellis (Imie) of Baton Rouge, and Mike (Donna) of Kingsport, TN, and their families; his extended family, including his in-laws; and a host of friends whose lives he touched with his patience and understanding, always sharing his experience, strength and hope. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Oleta. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held at Ingleside Methodist Church, 4264 Capital Heights Avenue, Baton Rouge, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visiting in the fellowship hall immediately afterward. Memorial donations may be made to SOZO Recovery Center, a 501 (c) (3) Company, 243 Nathan Terrace, Jessieville, AR, 71949; University United Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge, LA, 70802; or a . Raymie now has the best seat in the house...GEAUX TIGERS! Raymond Boyd Hathaway passed into the arms of his Creator - the "Big Guy" - on September 7, 2019, after a brief illness, just months after he and Laurie retired to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. "Raymie" to family and the friends of his youth; "Dad" to his sons; "Raymond the bug man" to his customers; "Reb" to his wife; and for the last 27 years, "Ray" to his new friends in his fellowships in Baton Rouge, St. Francisville, and Arkansas, was born in Lansing, Michigan ("but it wasn't my fault!"). The youngest of three sons, his family moved back to Baton Rouge in 1957, where he grew up in University Acres in a "Leave It To Beaver" world. He loved playing baseball all through school and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School - Class of '72. Ray loved to fish with his Dad, his sons and his friends. He was known to like golf, too. To say he was an LSU football fan is an understatement, as evidenced by the memorabilia he collected and the "LSU car" in front of his former home in Starhill. Ray will be greatly missed by his wife of 24 years, Laurie Tully Hathaway; sons, Nathan and Matthew; brothers, Ellis (Imie) of Baton Rouge, and Mike (Donna) of Kingsport, TN, and their families; his extended family, including his in-laws; and a host of friends whose lives he touched with his patience and understanding, always sharing his experience, strength and hope. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Oleta. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held at Ingleside Methodist Church, 4264 Capital Heights Avenue, Baton Rouge, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visiting in the fellowship hall immediately afterward. Memorial donations may be made to SOZO Recovery Center, a 501 (c) (3) Company, 243 Nathan Terrace, Jessieville, AR, 71949; University United Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge, LA, 70802; or a . Raymie now has the best seat in the house...GEAUX TIGERS! Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations