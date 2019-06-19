Raymond C. "Buddy" Hudnall, Jr. died on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 77 years old and was retired from Louisiana Department of Corrections (DCI). Visiting will be at Clinton United Methodist Church on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Ted Fine and eulogy by Billy Andrews. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery, Clinton. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Hudnall Grace and husband, Bryan of Baton Rouge. A sister, Rae Marie Dart of Anderson, SC and brothers, Hadley Hudnall of Clinton and Parkes Hudnall and wife, Sharon of Beaumont, TX. 5 grandchildren, Gyanni, Gatlyn, Gage, Gabby and Gemma Grace. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond C. Hudnall, Sr. and Marie Moody Fogg. Buddy was a graduate of LSU and a member of Clinton United Methodist Church. He was a Realtor and former President of Clinton Bank and Trust. Buddy was a devoted father to his daughter Holly and a devoted PopPop to his 5 grandchildren that he loved dearly. He loved his home in the country and loved to cook for family and friends. He always looked forward to hosting his annual Kentucky Derby Party. He will be missed by those who loved and knew him and especially missed by his two dogs, Paris and Leo. Pallbearers will be Clay Olsen, Hadley Hudnall, Ira Richardson, Kirwin Ross, Matt Hudnall and Louis McKnight. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Gaudet, Norman Sipes and Larry Cockrell. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019