Raymond E. "Chicago" Barnett
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond E "Chicago" Barnett, 67, died Friday April 17, 2020, in Mt Vernon, Illinois, from complications of COVID-19. Born April 24,1952, in Chicago Illinois. Raymond attended Richard T Crane High School, he was a graduate of Southern University Baton Rouge and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memories a son, Raymond Jr., daughters Whitney and Jalae, sister Lorraine, life friends Samantha and the McCraney family. Interment ceremony to be held later: Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, Louisiana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved