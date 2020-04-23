Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond E "Chicago" Barnett, 67, died Friday April 17, 2020, in Mt Vernon, Illinois, from complications of COVID-19. Born April 24,1952, in Chicago Illinois. Raymond attended Richard T Crane High School, he was a graduate of Southern University Baton Rouge and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memories a son, Raymond Jr., daughters Whitney and Jalae, sister Lorraine, life friends Samantha and the McCraney family. Interment ceremony to be held later: Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, Louisiana.

