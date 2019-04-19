Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Pillow. View Sign

Raymond E. Pillow, born May 11, 1922 in Roanoke, VA to Willie Hunt Pillow and Madeline Evans Pillow, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 96 and had suffered a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease. He proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Marine Corps on Guam, Tinian, and Saipan. He graduated Virginia Polytechnical Institute (now Virginia Tech University) on the GI Bill, and received his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He went on to work for a time with the Virginia Department of Highways, and later, was General Manager of the Roanoke Water Works. "Doc" Witter and "Doc" Taylor were instrumental in his ultimate relocation to Baton Rouge in 1964, where he served as President and CEO of the Baton Rouge Water Works. He was also a member and past-president of the ASCE – America Society of Civil Engineers – Louisiana Chapter. During his early life, he was an avid deer and turkey hunter as well as fly fisherman, and, after moving to Louisiana, he started duck hunting. He also enjoyed waterskiing and was a private pilot. In later years, he loved to travel and play golf. Raymond has been an active member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church since 1964. He was also a member and past-president of the Louisiana Lion's Club. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruby Cupp Pillow Eunice; his second wife of 20 years, Eunice C. Pillow; his daughter, Jean C. Pillow Schwing; and by his siblings: Harvey, Buren, David, Juanita, and Martha. Raymond is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judge Rosemary Torbet Broussard Pillow; sons: Raymond V. Pillow, Steven E. Pillow, and Charles M. Pillow; stepsons: Allen Broussard and William Broussard; and sisters: Phyllis Wyatt and Helen Sink. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren: Keith Pillow, Robin Pillow, Stephanie Pillow Kotkin, Valerie Pillow Christou, Alex Pillow, Erik Pillow, Natalie Pillow Philips, Charlotte Pillow, Evan Pillow, Will Broussard, and Lily Broussard; as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Roland Pillow, Ariel Paige Kotkin, and Cloe' Michelle Christou. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 12pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. A memorial service and reception will be announced at a later date to be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to either: the , the Alzheimer's Foundation, or the . Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019





Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

