Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Gilbert died May 3, 2020 at the age of 69. A drive thru viewing be held Friday, May 8 from 4-8 pm, at the MJR Friendly Service FH, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs and will resume on Saturday, May 9 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service FH of Denham Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store