Raymond "Bear" Hebert entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Port Allen, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at Greater Mt. Carmel B.C., Rev. Clee Lowe pastor, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Paul Cooper; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his devoted wife, Chrystal H. Hebert; siblings, Willie Hebert, Sr. (Louise), Crosby, Texas; Larry (Patricia) Baton Rouge and Doris Hebert, Baton Rouge; and Joyce Ann Neal (Dexter), Leesville, Louisiana; mother-in-law, Audrey D. Hampton; nieces and nephews including Gregory Cage who was like a son. He was proceeded in death by his only child, his parents, one brother, and three sisters.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020