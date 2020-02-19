Raymond "Bear" Hebert (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Mt. Carmel B.C.
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Greater Mt. Carmel B.C.
Obituary
Raymond "Bear" Hebert entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Port Allen, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at Greater Mt. Carmel B.C., Rev. Clee Lowe pastor, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Paul Cooper; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his devoted wife, Chrystal H. Hebert; siblings, Willie Hebert, Sr. (Louise), Crosby, Texas; Larry (Patricia) Baton Rouge and Doris Hebert, Baton Rouge; and Joyce Ann Neal (Dexter), Leesville, Louisiana; mother-in-law, Audrey D. Hampton; nieces and nephews including Gregory Cage who was like a son. He was proceeded in death by his only child, his parents, one brother, and three sisters.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
