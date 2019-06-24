Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Jerome Pease. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Jerome (Jerry) Pease, Jr., formerly of Slidell, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Candler, North Carolina, where he lived since 2010. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Jerome Pease, Sr. and Hazel "Dootsie" Powers Pease, by his Great Uncle Samuel "Skelly" Currie and Great Aunts Lottie Smith, and Irene Currie, all of Slidell, who were like grandparents. Ray was a graduate of Slidell High School and Southeastern University. He retired as the State Director of Fraud Investigations for Department of Social Services in Baton Rouge. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Laura Cazaux Pease. He is also survived by his brother James (Marcia) of Birmingham, AL, his sisters Charlene Bacques (Hal), Carey Grush (Lou) of Slidell, and Nancy Pease (Rick Townley) of Baton Rouge and also by nephews David Pease (Michelle) of St. Paul, MN, Christopher Johnson of Slidell, niece, Jordan Waller (Mike) and great nephew Jack Waller of Huntsville, AL, and his faithful canine companion Nola. Visitation will be at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Candler, NC, from 9:30 until the funeral mass at 11. Inurnment will be in the St. Joan of Arc Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, Ray requested donations to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, brpfoundation.org , 717 S. Marshall St., Suite 105B, Winston-Salem NC 27101 or to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 768 Asbury Rd., Candler, NC 28715. Raymond brought joy, love, and generosity to many and will be sorely missed. For a complete obituary, refer to GroceFuneralHome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 25, 2019

