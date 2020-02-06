Raymond Johnson, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 90, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Religious Services on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA at 12:00 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020