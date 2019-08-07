I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. – 2 Timothy 4:7 A native of Hester and a resident of Donaldsonville, Raymond Joseph 'Ray' Louque Sr. passed away Monday August 5, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be at the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am on Friday August 9, 2019. Entombment with Military Honors will be in the mausoleum at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church. He is survived by daughters, Dorothy Chatelain, Bridget Hill, Nancy Smith and Terri Richard; sons, Hubert, Ronald and Raymond Jr.; sisters Marguerite Roussel, Melodia Ory and Elizabeth Scott; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jarreau Louque, parents Alfred Sr. and Melodia Roussel Louque; brothers Whitley, Ferdinand, Hubert, Hilton, Alfred Jr., Melvin and Robert; sisters Louisa Troxclair, Eula and Joyce Olivier. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. He had two passions begin fishing and gardening and did both at every opportunity. Services with www.churchfuneralservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019