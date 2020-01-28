|
Raymond Lea Wascom, a native of St. Helena Parish and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School, 1945, and Southeastern Louisiana College (University), 1950. He was a chemist, retired from American Hoechst Corp. (formerly Foster Grant) with 30 years service; and a U.S. Naval veteran. Visiting at Ingleside United Methodist Church, 4264 Capital Heights Ave., Baton Rouge, 70806, on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Service celebrating his life and legacy at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Lewis Morris. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Survived by wife of over 68 years, Jean Browne Wascom; son, Michael David Wascom; daughter, Shelley Wascom; and sister, Margaret Soskin. Also survived by nephew Scott Colomb and nieces Kristy Colomb McGovern, Ellen Soskin Tadman, Debbie Soskin Naughton, Rebecca Soskin Hicks and Susan Soskin Sharkey as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, who were his extended family and affectionately knew him as "Uncle Raymond". Preceded in death by parents, John and Elizabeth Wascom; and a sister, Kathryn Colomb. He loved the outdoors and over the years enjoyed playing golf, gardening, fishing, reading; and traveling around the US and the world with his wife. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020