Raymond "Ray" Lincoln Desjardins, a retired Aircraft Maintenance Technician and long-standing resident of Baton Rouge, LA, died on September 6, 2020, at the age of 89. Ray is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bettye Callicott Desjardins; his daughters, Karen Desjardins Roosenberg (Tim Roosenberg) and Jennine Desjardins Scott (Stuart Scott); daughter-in-law, Dawn Best Desjardins; grandchildren, Monica Desjardins (Thom Lerch), Heidi Roosenberg DePaula (Jonathan DePaula), Calli East (Karrah Glenn East), Vasili Baltas, Michael Roosenberg (Victoria Cayemitte Roosenberg), and Caleb Roosenberg; great-grandchildren, Ellia Engel, Joshua DePaula, Havilah DePaula, Hazel DePaula, Hosanna DePaula and Aiden Blayne Nelson. He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond "Raymie" Deajardins, II and his granddaughter, Jennifer Roosenberg. Ray was a venturesome, charismatic and loving man. He lived a passionate and adventure filled life. Ray and his family created many fond memories together exploring on his 64' sailboat, raising and showing Arabian horses, racing sports cars, and creating a backyard paradise filled with exotic birds and waterfowl of all types. Ray was a devout Christian and devoted servant of God. He was a beacon of joy, always willing to bring his lighthearted humor to any situation. Ray will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:45 pm on September 11 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La; graveside service to immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

