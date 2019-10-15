Raymond Michael Lobell, "Ray," 72, a resident of Baker, LA died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811, Baker, LA from 9 am until the funeral Mass at 12 noon, conducted by Fr. Frank Bass. Burial will be at Louisiana National Cemetery with military honors. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Alice Landry Lobell; two daughters: Alison Matthews; Cherie Kelley and her husband Shawn Kelley; three sisters, Grace Cryer and her husband Jerry Cryer; Winnie Brock; Melanie Cole and her husband Willie; one brother, Eddie Lobell Jr.; one brother-in-law Roger Abbot; six grandchildren: Sergeant Joshua Matthews, Abby Matthews, Maryn Matthews, Chandler Kelley, Kendal Kelley, Karsyn Kelley; and great-grandchild Brooklyn Kelley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lobell Sr. and Juanita Dicharry Lobell; and his sister, Elizabeth "Peanut" Abbott. Pallbearers will be Shawn Kelley, Chandler Kelley, Sergeant Joshua Matthews, Bryan Landry, Roger Abbott, and Steve Spohrer. Honorary pallbearer Eddie Lobell Jr. Ray was proud to have served in the US Army in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and an Army Commendation. The family wishes to thank Ed Lee for his unconditional friendship. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019