Raymond A. Muse went home to be with Jesus on July 8, 2019. He was the husband of Bobbie M. Muse. They shared 60 years of marriage together. Born in Newellton, Louisiana, he was the son of Martin E. Muse and Florence C. Muse. He was a carpenter and a millwright with the local Union where he retired. Raymond was a hard worker and supported his family by doing what he loved. Raymond was a faithful member of Shady Bower Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed fishing, working outside, tending to his orange trees, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his strong spirit, loving personality, and his Clint Eastwood smile. Raymond was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was as steady as the sun. He is survived by his devoted wife, Bobbie Muse; his children, Pamela M. Stanford and husband Jody, Deanna M. Boland and husband Mark; his grandchildren, Bradley, Amber, Lauren, Chad, Kayla, and Kamryn; and 7 great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Martin Muse, and mother, Florence Muse, brother, Jimmy Muse, and son, Jason Muse. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11, at Shady Bower Pentecostal Church, 13375 Galloway Garden Lane, Walker, LA from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Graveside service will follow at Revival Temple Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 11, 2019

