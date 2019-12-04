Raymond "Doc" O'Conner entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was a 90 year old of Ethel, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Shiloh Missionary B.C. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at noon until service at 2:30 am conducted by Rev. Fred Smith; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Melodnee O'Conner; daughters, Matilda Clark (John), Virginia Wilson, and Ida Holmes (Jimmie, Sr.); grandchildren, Antoinette Franklin (Claude), Tanya and Floyd Wilson, Aaron O'Conner and Margaret Davis; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019