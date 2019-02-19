Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond P. LeBlanc. View Sign

Raymond P. LeBlanc, 89, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in St. Amant, Louisiana after fighting a battle with cancer for several years. He leaves behind his four children, Dianne Pantier (Bill), Gaye Lynn Ambeau (Byron), Rusty LeBlanc (Stacey), and Chantelle Stewart (Zak); and his sister, Grace Frank. He had eight grandchildren: Coy Incaprera, Mia Monson, Alex Ambeau, Camelia Difranco, Joshua Ambeau, Kailin LeBlanc, Jacob Stewart, and Brooke Stewart; and six great-grandchildren: Tyce Incaprera, Jace Incaprera, Mason Monson, Mack Monson, Maverick Monson, and Ripley Difranco. He is preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Georgette "Peggy" Parent LeBlanc, his companion, Dottie Babin, his parents, Lynn and Lea LeBlanc, and his brother, Earl LeBlanc. Raymond lived most of his life in Labadieville where he owned and ran E & R LeBlanc Grocery and Market with his brother, where they were known for their fresh meat and homemade sausage. "Paw," as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren and everyone he met through them, was known for his great sense of humor and warm personality. He'd introduce himself saying, "I've been a meat man all my life" and "it's not you, it's me, cher." Raymond's main joys were his family and being around people. He rarely missed his grandchildren's games or events if they were in town, but he'd travel for hours in a car or even on an airplane to see them. He was so proud watching them grow and seeing what they accomplished in life, supporting each one of them along the way. In his later years, he moved to St. Amant to fulfill his wife, Peggy's, wish to return to her home town, but Labadieville was always "home" to him. On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Raymond will be laid to rest in his beloved Labadieville. Visitation will be from 9 AM until 11 AM at St. Philomena Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 11 AM. Landry's Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

315 Franklin St

Napoleonville , LA 70390

