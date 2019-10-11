Raymond William Schneider, aged 72, died October 9, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Henry Schneider and Edna Helen Schneider. He was born on November 6, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York. After his formative years in New York, Israel, and Dothan, Alabama he attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. There Raymond met the love of his life, Rhea Kleinberg. They were married on July 5, 1970 in Montgomery, Alabama. Soon after both relocated to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois where Raymond completed requirements for both a Master of Science and Ph.D. in plant pathology. Raymond's accomplished 40-year career included faculty appointments at both the University of California-Berkeley and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge with a focus on the diseases of crop plants. Dozens of colleagues and graduate students benefitted from his intellect and mentorship. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Rhea Kleinberg Schneider of Savannah, GA, sister Linda Traunfeld of Delray Beach, FL, brother Carl Schneider and sister-in-law Jo Ann Schneider of Ocala, FL, and children Jason Samuel Schneider of Atlanta, GA and Julie Cummings of Savannah, GA, son-in-law Michael Cummings of Savannah, GA, and grandchildren Carter and Isabelle Cummings. A graveside funeral service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 13th. Memorial gifts can be made online to honor Raymond's legacy. These gifts will support the LSU College of Agriculture's Department of Plant Pathology and Crop Physiology, specifically travel scholarships for graduate students. Gifts may be made online at www.lsufoundation.org/give, noting "Raymond W. Schneider Memorial" in the Gift Comments. Checks may be made payable to the "LSU Foundation", indicating "Raymond W. Schneider Memorial" in the memo line, and mailed to LSU Foundation, 3796 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019