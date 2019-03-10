Raymond Troy Davis passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at The Venue, 13475 Hwy 431, Suite H, Gonzales, La 70737 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Bro. J.B. Davis. Burial will be at Mt. Zion cemetery, Prairieville La. He is survived by his wife Elaine Wheat Davis; son, John Bedford and wife Nichole; sisters, Mildred Viola Davis and Margie Lynch; brothers, Alvin Davis and wife Leoma, Bobby Davis and Roy Davis and wife Barbara; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Randall Lee martin; father, William Pink Davis; mother, Mattie McKensie Davis; brothers, Marvin Davis, Alfred Davis and William P. Davis Jr. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019