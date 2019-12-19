Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM First Pilgrim Calvary Baptist Church Geismar , LA View Map Funeral 12:00 PM First Pilgrim Calvary Baptist Church Geismar , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Daddy Raymond" Williams died peacefully in his home on Tuesday December 17th in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 83. Raymond is survived by his daughters, Carol Griffin and Deborah Williams; son-in-law, Stanley Griffin; siblings: Odessa Johnson, Willie Mae Thompson, Ruby Spears, Doris Albert, Shirley Brown, Emanuel Williams, and Donnie Williams; grandchildren: Leonard Williams Jr, Ashley Williams, Kristy Lewis, Raymond Dewayne Williams, Charles Griffin, Darryl Williams, Stacie Griffin, and Matthew Griffin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Leona Williams; son, Leonard Williams; brother, Henry P. Williams; and sister, Gladys Perryman. Raymond was born on November 14th, 1936 in Gonzales, LA to Henry P. Sr. and Leona Williams. He is a retired USPS Letter Carrier (34 years) and currently worked as an Administrative Coordinator III with the Louisiana State Police. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, December 21st at 12:00 noon, at First Pilgrim Calvary Baptist Church (Geismar, LA). Visitation is Saturday December 21st between 10 am - 12 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Raymond's life. The family would like to thank Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge staff for their care/dedication. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019

