Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Gonzales and a resident of Dutchtown, Raynauld Babin entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Thelma Nichols Babin, two children, daughter, Kimberly Babin, and son, Mark (Cindy) Babin, five grandchildren, Jeanne (Corey) Blanchard, Krystle (Justin) Chifici, Michael (Krysta) Babin, Skylar Gremillion (Taylor Baldridge), and Weston Barbour (McKenzie Allen). Two step-grandchildren, Brandon Passig and Markie Roye. Six great-grandchildren, Abbie and Caden Blanchard, Brayden Chifici, Myka, Levi and Emry Babin. Two step-great-grandchildren, Brennen and Chelsea Chifici. He is also survived by one brother, Thomas Babin, one sister, Evelyn (Jim) Standle, and one brother-in-law, Arthur "Junior" Taillon, and numerous nieces, nephews, and brother and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elphage and Julie Mire Babin, one great-grandchild, Brady James Chifici, one sister, Connie Taillon, two brothers, Norwood and Kern Babin, sister-in-law, Amelia Babin, and mother and father-in-law, Henry and Ida Nichols. Also, by his beloved dog, Olivia. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5PM – 8PM and will resume at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9AM until Mass of Chrisitian Burial at 11AM, celebrated by Rev. Eric Gyan. Burial will follow at Cornerview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Babin, Weston Barbour, Brandon Passig, Russell Babin, Barry and Kevin Taillon, Kenny Gomez, and Eric Charpentier. Honorary pallbearer will be Jamie Gomez. Raynauld served in the United States Army in Korea from March 1955 to May 1963. Raynauld retired from the Department of Transportation with 30 years of service, then went on to retire from Braud Company. Raynauld was a special person who loved everyone. He will be greatly missed, especially by his dog, Toby. Visit A native of Gonzales and a resident of Dutchtown, Raynauld Babin entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Thelma Nichols Babin, two children, daughter, Kimberly Babin, and son, Mark (Cindy) Babin, five grandchildren, Jeanne (Corey) Blanchard, Krystle (Justin) Chifici, Michael (Krysta) Babin, Skylar Gremillion (Taylor Baldridge), and Weston Barbour (McKenzie Allen). Two step-grandchildren, Brandon Passig and Markie Roye. Six great-grandchildren, Abbie and Caden Blanchard, Brayden Chifici, Myka, Levi and Emry Babin. Two step-great-grandchildren, Brennen and Chelsea Chifici. He is also survived by one brother, Thomas Babin, one sister, Evelyn (Jim) Standle, and one brother-in-law, Arthur "Junior" Taillon, and numerous nieces, nephews, and brother and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elphage and Julie Mire Babin, one great-grandchild, Brady James Chifici, one sister, Connie Taillon, two brothers, Norwood and Kern Babin, sister-in-law, Amelia Babin, and mother and father-in-law, Henry and Ida Nichols. Also, by his beloved dog, Olivia. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5PM – 8PM and will resume at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9AM until Mass of Chrisitian Burial at 11AM, celebrated by Rev. Eric Gyan. Burial will follow at Cornerview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Babin, Weston Barbour, Brandon Passig, Russell Babin, Barry and Kevin Taillon, Kenny Gomez, and Eric Charpentier. Honorary pallbearer will be Jamie Gomez. Raynauld served in the United States Army in Korea from March 1955 to May 1963. Raynauld retired from the Department of Transportation with 30 years of service, then went on to retire from Braud Company. Raynauld was a special person who loved everyone. He will be greatly missed, especially by his dog, Toby. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close