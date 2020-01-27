Reaford Eugene "Gene" McKee (1924 - 2020)
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Reaford Eugene "Gene" McKee, born on August 13, 1924 in Cullman, AL, and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on January 24, 2020 at his residence. Gene retired from PIAL and was a WWII Navy veteran. He was a deacon and member of Cedarcrest Baptist Church, a true man of God and a brave witness for Christ. He was a volunteer for South East Ministries Food Bank and a private pilot. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon, conducted by Pastor John Adams. Interment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
