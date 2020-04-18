"Our Angel here on earth" Reba Gerald Brinson was born on July 8th, 1942 to Bobbie & Vertie Brinson in Beulaville, NC. She passed away April 7, 2020 at the age of 77 to a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Reba survived by her bother Robby Brinson; sister Nita Brinson; Daughter Pamela Watts Favaron & step daughter Tabitha Brenning; her late daughter Beverly Watts; her late daughter Deborah Watts-Ross & husband Paxton Ross; Grandson Nicholas Graham & husband Daniel Graham; Granddaughter Ali Richard & husband Rj Richard; Step Grandson Coty Brenning & wife Chrissy Brenning; Six great grand-babies; Also multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members in North Carolina. Reba moved to Louisiana in 1968. She was a Real Estate agent for many years before joining Century21 where she worked for 46 years. If anyone know her, she loved what she did and had such a passion for her career. Reba was the light in everyone's life. She had the kindest heart and most gentle soul. She was loved by everyone she met. She absolutely adored her family. She was and still is the glue that holds us all together. She will continue to live on in all of our hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation which will be held under the Liberty Gazebo from 11:00AM until 1:00PM. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.