Mrs. Reba Moore Carr, born on December 7, 1938 in Jonesboro, LA, to the late Norma Weeks Moore and the late Oliver Moore, passed away at age 80 on March 16, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. She graduated from Istrouma High School in 1956 and was married to the late William Carr. Reba held numerous positions within the Louisiana Mortgage Bankers Association and was the first woman elected President. She is survived by her sons, Jeff Hunt (Rebecca), Greg Hunt (Karen), both of Tampa, FL, and Jon Hunt (Kerry) of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter, Tara Cormier of Dallas TX; sister, Colleen Templet (Alton); brothers, Eddie Moore and Randy Moore (Cindy); and grandchildren, William Hunt (Kimberly), Austin Hunt, Jordan Hunt, Katelynn Hunt, and Carter Hunt. Please join the family for a Memorial Service on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30; Service 11:30-12:30 and Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadmoor UMC Agape Fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2019