Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 (318)-445-6311 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM John Kramer & Son Funeral Home Service 11:00 AM John Kramer & Son Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Rebecca Alexander will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, beginning at 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Rebecca Alexander, 72, of Alexandria passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Aubrey Alexander, Jr. and Shirley Simeon Alexander. Becky was born on January 7, 1948, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She graduated from Providence Central High in 1965. Afterwards, Rebecca attended LSU in Baton Rouge and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor's degree. While attending LSU, Becky became a lifelong member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After a brief stay in Houston, she enrolled in Nursing School at LSUA and graduated within the nursing program and then obtained her RN license. Becky worked in New Orleans as a trauma nurse at Charity Hospital of New Orleans for many years. Eventually, Becky moved to San Diego, California and graduated magnum cum laude from Western School of Law with her Juris Doctorate degree and passed the California State bar. Afterwards, Becky practiced as a medical malfeasance defense lawyer in Santa Barbara, California. Becky moved to New Orleans and petitioned the Louisiana Supreme Court to sit for the Louisiana Bar after teaching herself the Napoleonic Code. She then passed the Louisiana Bar and practiced law as an attorney for Gold Weems Law Firm in Alexandria, LA., and then worked independently as a mediator. Becky was a member of many social and professional societies in Alexandria. She served as a member on the board for the Rapides Symphony Orchestra and also the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation Board. Becky was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and a lifetime member of the Alexandria and Louisiana Bar Associations. Additionally, Becky was an avid traveler and enjoyed doing estates sales, regularly dining on Sunday's with her many friends. Becky also was a strong supporter of Alexandria's local businesses and cultural events. She is survived by her brother, Aubrey Alexander, III; sisters, Susan Alexander and Barbara Alexander; her niece, Brittany Alexander (Bret Tibbetts); and great niece, Kayleigh Adams. Becky was well loved by Audrey and Austin Tibbetts as part of her extended family. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be sent to the Rapides Symphony Orchestra, 1101 Fourth Street, Suite 201, Alexandria, LA 71301 or the CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Patient Fund at Services for Rebecca Alexander will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, beginning at 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Rebecca Alexander, 72, of Alexandria passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Aubrey Alexander, Jr. and Shirley Simeon Alexander. Becky was born on January 7, 1948, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She graduated from Providence Central High in 1965. Afterwards, Rebecca attended LSU in Baton Rouge and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor's degree. While attending LSU, Becky became a lifelong member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After a brief stay in Houston, she enrolled in Nursing School at LSUA and graduated within the nursing program and then obtained her RN license. Becky worked in New Orleans as a trauma nurse at Charity Hospital of New Orleans for many years. Eventually, Becky moved to San Diego, California and graduated magnum cum laude from Western School of Law with her Juris Doctorate degree and passed the California State bar. Afterwards, Becky practiced as a medical malfeasance defense lawyer in Santa Barbara, California. Becky moved to New Orleans and petitioned the Louisiana Supreme Court to sit for the Louisiana Bar after teaching herself the Napoleonic Code. She then passed the Louisiana Bar and practiced law as an attorney for Gold Weems Law Firm in Alexandria, LA., and then worked independently as a mediator. Becky was a member of many social and professional societies in Alexandria. She served as a member on the board for the Rapides Symphony Orchestra and also the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation Board. Becky was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and a lifetime member of the Alexandria and Louisiana Bar Associations. Additionally, Becky was an avid traveler and enjoyed doing estates sales, regularly dining on Sunday's with her many friends. Becky also was a strong supporter of Alexandria's local businesses and cultural events. She is survived by her brother, Aubrey Alexander, III; sisters, Susan Alexander and Barbara Alexander; her niece, Brittany Alexander (Bret Tibbetts); and great niece, Kayleigh Adams. Becky was well loved by Audrey and Austin Tibbetts as part of her extended family. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be sent to the Rapides Symphony Orchestra, 1101 Fourth Street, Suite 201, Alexandria, LA 71301 or the CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Patient Fund at https://www.christuscabrinifoundation.org/donate-to-cancer-center. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Mike Davis, Larry Menache, Jose Zapatero, Bret Tibbetts, Richard Vanlangendonk, Rob Bennett, Ellis Saybe, and Aubrey M. Alexander, III. To extend online notes of condolence to the Alexander family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close