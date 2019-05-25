Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Barron McCormick passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was a 1986 graduate of Ponchatoula High School and also attended LSU. Becky joined the United States Air Force Reserve and proudly served from 1987- 1991 with the 926th TFG, Belle Chase, LA. She had a vast collection of cowboy boots, loved country music, and was a lifelong member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She never met a stranger and was eager to help anyone in need. She unselfishly cared for aging family members, placing their needs above all others. She shared her beautiful smile with everyone she met. She cared deeply for her friends and family. Becky was a wonderful cook and would always make enough food to put away in the freezer, and always wrote personalized notes on the outside of the bags. She loved her animals Boo, Sparky, Heidi, and Abby whom she can once again be with. Also, Princess Dandilion who will miss her greatly. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Murville C. McCormick III 'Mackie"; parents, Melvin Barron and Sandra Newman; and aunts, uncles, cousins, great cousins, and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Barron; also aunts, uncles, and in-laws who adored her. Becky was a member of the Catholic faith. Visitation will be on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 2:00. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 27, 2019

