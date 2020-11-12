Rebecca "Becky" Corkern Amato, a resident of Walker, La. and native of Abbeville, La., passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 73, after a prolonged battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 5 pm until 8 pm at McLin & Manley Funeral Home, 29419 Walker South Rd, Walker, La. She is survived by her son Frank Dominic Amato, grandchildren, Kyleigh Nevaeh Amato, Brennan Anthony Amato, and Frank Kenneth Amato; and a multitude of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Frank Salvador Amato; father, Percy Allen Corkern Sr.; mother, Edna Newman Evans; brother, Percy Allen Corkern Jr., and stepmother, Edwina Kemp. She graduated from John Curtis Christian School in 1965; and attended Mississippi College. She was a wife, mother, soccer-mom, and a grandmother who went by "YAYA". She held numerous jobs over the years, the last of which was with the Census Bureau. In her final years, she was a caretaker for her husband, Frank. She loved her family, friends, son, grandchildren, and her many pets she had over the years. She loved attending Saints games and taking care of her plants and garden. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (225) 755-9757.